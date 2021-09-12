US-led coalition confirms that Erbil airport was attacked by two drones

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Col. Wayne Marotto, the spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve, the United States-led coalition against the Islamic State, confirmed on Sunday morning that two drones had targeted US troops in Erbil International Airport in the late hours of Saturday night.

The coalition “can confirm at approx. 2343hrs Sept. 11 @Coalition forces at Erbil AB were attacked by 2 UAS,” Marotto’s tweet read. “Force protection counter measures were used to defeat the drones. 1 UAS impacted inside perimeter; 1 UAS impacted outside perimeter. There are no injuries or property damage.”

UAS is an acronym for unmanned aircraft system (UAS), more commonly known as drones. It’s unclear which counter measures Marotto was specifically referring to, but it was most likely the C-RAM (Counter rocket, artillery, and mortar) air defence system the US has deployed at the airport. C-RAMs are designed for shooting down rockets, projectiles, or small drones. A C-RAM system was used against one of the drones during Saturday night’s attack.

The US also deployed C-RAMs in the Green Zone in Baghdad and used them to defend its embassy there against rocket attacks.

“Each attack against the GoI [Government of Iraq], KRI [Kurdistan Region of Iraq] and the Coalition undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi National sovereignty,” Marotto went on to warn. “These attacks endanger the lives of civilians, & the partner forces from the ISF [Iraqi Security Forces], Peshmerga & Coalition.”

Earlier in July, drones also targeted a military base north of the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil. The month before, another armed drone hit a residential building near the site of the future US consulate outside Erbil.