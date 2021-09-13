Politics

Masoud Barzani, new UK CG to Erbil talk upcoming Iraq election, fighting terrorism

author_image Mustafa Shilani
Masoud Barzani (Right), leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) with David Hunt, the new British Consul General to Erbil, Spt. 13, 2021. (Photo: Barzani Head Quarter)
Kurdistan Kurdistan United Kingdom

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The newly inaugurated British Consul General to Erbil, David Hunt, was received by President Masoud Barzani, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader in Pirmam, Erbil province, on Monday.

Barzani wished Hunt success in his new role and thanked the United Kingdom for its continued support of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the fight against terrorism, a statement from the KDP leader's office read.

The statement added that Hunt expressed the UK's desire to expand relations with the Kurdistan Region and enhance cooperation between Longdon and Erbil in various fields.

The officials also discussed Iraq's parliamentary election scheduled for October and said they hope the vote results in positive changes and fulfills the aspirations and demands of all Iraqis.

In meeting Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday, the UK diplomat affirmed that London is committed to supporting the Kurdistan Region.

