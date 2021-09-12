UK committed to supporting Kurdistan Region, diplomat reassures PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Kingdom is committed to supporting the Kurdistan Region, the country’s newly inaugurated diplomat in Erbil told Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday.

In his meeting with David Hunt, the UK’s new consul general to Erbil, premier Barzani discussed bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Western country, Iraq’s upcoming elections, and the Erbil-Baghdad relations, according to a press release from Barzani’s office.

Mr. Hunt expressed his appreciation for the cooperation and coordination between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) institutions and his consulate. He also expressed his country’s readiness to develop ties with the autonomous region in all sectors, particularly investment, the statement read.

The diplomat also praised the reform efforts that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has undertaken during his tenure so far, especially in the ministry of Peshmerga, the release read.

Mr. Hunt also reiterated the UK’s support to Kurdistan Region, according to the statement.

The Kurdish leader extended his congratulations to the English diplomat in his new endeavor and wished him success in further developing Kurdish-British relations.

The new British diplomat is succeeding UK Consul General to Erbil, James Thornton.

Recently, the UK launched a new phase of training sessions for the Kurdish judicial authorities to help them develop their institutional capabilities in dealing with crimes.

