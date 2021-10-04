Coalition Bradley vehicles patrol near SDF-held prison

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Sunday that the US-led coalition is patrolling the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakah with Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

#Int_Coalition continues its patrols with #Bradley's vehicles with companion of #SDF in #Al-Hasakah city and the prisons that has #Daesh individuals in, to increase the security protection arrouond the prisons, #defeat_daesh pic.twitter.com/p5b5HaVvL6 — Coordination & Military Ops Center - SDF (@cmoc_sdf) October 3, 2021

In a tweet, the SDF's Coordination and Military Operations Center said that the US-led coalition deployed the Bradley vehicles for joint patrols with the SDF in Hasakah near a prison holding members of the Islamic State (ISIS) to improve security in the area.

One of the Bradley vehicles was pictured flying the SDF flag.

The local North Press agency reported that five US military Bradley fighting vehicles arrived at the base of the US-led Global Coalition in the Geweran neighborhood on September 25.

Northeastern Syrian authorities are holding ISIS members in 19 detention facilities across the region. The majority of these suspected terrorists are being held in two SDF-run facilities in Hasakah province.

The Geweran prison has seen multiple escape attempts by ISIS-affiliated detainees. In one such attempt last year, detainees temporarily gained control of a part of the facility where thousands of inmates are held.

The UK government has invested $20 million in expanding the Hasakah prison.

Anti-terror Forces (HAT) attend a Bradley Fighting Vehicle and mortar range hosted by Coalition forces in Hasakah Province, Syria, Sept. 29, 2021. Partner Forces continue to train with Coalition advisors to engage #Daesh wherever they arise. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Dpzvyqp1j4 — Special Ops Joint Task Force-Levant (@SOJTF_LEVANT) October 2, 2021

The Special Operation Joint Task Force - Levant's official Twitter account tweeted that the SDF's Anti-terror Forces (HAT) attended "a Bradley Fighting Vehicle and mortar range hosted by Coalition forces in Hasakah province, Syria, September 29, 2021."

However, it did not specify where exactly in Hasakah province this took place. The coalition has a small number of bases in the province.

"Partner Forces continue to train with Coalition advisors to engage #Daesh (ISIS) wherever they arise," the coalition account said.

In September 2020, the US redeployed Bradley Fighting Vehicles as a deterrent to Russian threats. This came after Russian vehicles rammed a US convoy near Derik, wounding a number of US soldiers.

Since September 2020, the number of incidents between Russian and Coalition troops has decreased.