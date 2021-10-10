COVID-19 deaths in Kurdistan surpass 6,000; Authorities report nearly 1,100 new cases

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's Health Ministry on Sunday reported it had recorded close to 1,100 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

There have now been over 343,000 cases across the whole region, the ministry added.

There were also 15 new deaths due to the highly contagious disease over the same period, official data showed, raising the total figure to 6,019 since the start of the pandemic.

Healthcare workers have conducted 3.2 million tests to detect the virus, per the latest health ministry statement.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment recently warned of a potential fourth wave of the coronavirus among the general population as the deadly third wave has only just begun to recede.

The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Department of Information Technology (DIT) won the Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) award at this year’s Esri User Conference in July.