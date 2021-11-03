Peshmerga fighters repel ISIS militants in late night skirmish outside disputed Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Peshmerga forces repelled a late-night attack by ISIS militants on Wednesday evening in Iraq's disputed Kirkuk province along the road between the districts of Pirde (Altun Kupri) and Dibis.

A security source told Kurdistan 24, "An exchange of fire took place through the hills overlooking Pirde, north of Kirkuk, where the first Peshmerga points are considered within the territory of Kirkuk."

At 10:45, according to the source, ISIS fighters attempted to breach the front lines of the Kurdish forces but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Colonel Pishtewan Yusef, the commander of the 2nd Regiment of the Peshmerga's 10th Brigade, told Kurdistan 24 that "ISIS elements tried to infiltrate the Zorga-Zraw area within the fifth axis of the Peshmerga forces."

Youssef indicated that ISIS gunmen opened fire "in an attempt to save themselves," affirming that there were no casualties among the Peshmerga.

He stressed that his forces had restored calm to the area and "are ready to respond to any ISIS attack," adding that an investigation into the incident was underway, including whether or not the extremist fighters sustained any casualties.

ISIS fighters have previously attacked government forces in Zorga-Zraw, some of which have claimed the lives of Peshmerga members there and in other areas disputed by Baghdad and Erbil.