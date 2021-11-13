COP26: Decisive hours amid dispute over commitments

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The 200 signatories of the Paris climate agreement will continue their efforts Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland, to try to clinch a deal aimed at reducing global warming at the end of the COP26 conference.

After a summit involving leaders from more than 120 countries, declarations from all kinds, beginning with forests to methane, and two weeks of arduous negotiations on a slew of important issues, the Glasgow Climate Conference was extended for another day.

The dispute revolves around funds allocated to help the poorest countries reduce their carbon dioxide emissions and prepare for storms, heatwaves, and droughts that are multiplying.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced on Nov. 2nd that his government will join the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference climate summit (COP26).

Read More: Kurdistan Region to join COP26 'to play its part in this global effort'

According to an AFP analysis, most countries that contribute the least to climate change suffer the most from its impact.

"We must put money on the table to help developing countries make the necessary changes," the BBC quoted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as saying.

Apart from the 100 billion USDs and "lost confidence," developing countries offered a proposal to create a specific mechanism to take into account "losses and damages," bringing the example of the devastating effects of climate change.

The Global South accuses developed countries of the north of wanting to force it to do more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions even though it is not the primary driver of outputs.

According to the United Nations, despite new commitments to the 2030 deadline announced before and after the Conference, the world is still on its way to a "catastrophic" temperature rise of 2.7 degrees Celsius.