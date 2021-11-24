KRG leadership is ‘key partner’ for the EU: Official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s leadership is a “key partner” for the European Union, said Margaritis Schinas, the Vice-President of the European Commission, on Wednesday.

Schinas had a phone call with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday. The two discussed the stranded migrants on the Poland-Belarus border, including how to disrupt the smuggling networks bringing them there, according to a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement.

“KRG leadership and the government of Iraq [are] key partners for the EU,” Schinas tweeted following his call with Barzani.

Good call w/ @masrour_barzani following my visit to Baghdad last week. Priority to humanitarian assistance to people stranded in the border, returns and reintegration.



Important to build trust to a better future. KRG leadership and the government of Iraq key partners for the EU https://t.co/Vjg9TO07bb — Margaritis Schinas (@MargSchinas) November 24, 2021

In the phone call, Barzani also urged the European official to deliver aid to the stranded migrants.

At least 400 migrants recently returned to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region on a government-sponsored repatriation flight.