Top Syrian Kurdish delegation visits Moscow

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) met with Russian officials in Moscow on Tuesday.

After receiving an official invitation, the delegation met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

"They discussed methods to resolve the Syrian crisis and bilateral files which are important for both sides to advance the Syrian settlement in general," the SDC said in a press release.

The meeting focused on the Syrian-Syrian dialogue and Moscow's support and encouragement for dialogue between the SDC and the Syrian government.

Talks between the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led self-administration have failed in the past, despite repeated Russian mediation.

Syrian Kurds have accused Damascus of seeking to return to the pre-2011 status quo, when it completely controlled the entire country.

Last Monday, the leadership of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) complained that the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is not ready for a political settlement in Syria.

The SDC visit is the second this year. The Russian Foreign Ministry also received the SDC in September. In August 2020, an SDC delegation also visited Moscow.

A Syrian opposition delegation headed by Ahmed al-Jarba of the Syrian Peace and Freedom Front also visited Moscow on Nov. 5.

The delegation included Dawud Dawud, head of the Assyrian Democratic Organization (ADO), and Kurdish National Council (KNC) Chairman Saud al-Mulla.

Also, on Oct. 29, the Kurdistan National Council (KNC) met with Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow to discuss the Syrian crisis.

The KNC and PYD-linked parties previously held talks for several months in an initiative supported by the US since 2020 to resolve their disputes.

However, the talks have been suspended since the November 2020 US presidential elections, even though Washington calls on both sides to resume negotiations.

