PM Barzani welcomes new Czech Ambassador to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed Petr Stepanek, the new Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Iraq, on Thursday.

The prime minister congratulated the Czech Republic ambassador on his new position and wished him success in improving Czech relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Stepanek talked about the friendly relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Czech Republic and announced his country's readiness to expand relations with the Kurdistan Region in all fields.

He said he is preparing to facilitate the visit of a Czech trade delegation to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in the near future.

Barzani and the new ambassador also discussed the continued importance of supporting the Kurdish Peshmerga forces against the Islamic State, post-election events in Iraq, and the situation of migrants on the Belarus-Poland border.

The prime minister wished the new ambassador success in his new post.

The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani also received Stepanek on Monday. The two leaders discussed historical relations between the Czech Republic and Kurdistan as well as academic, cultural, and economic ties between Erbil and Prague.