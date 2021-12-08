Politics

Iraqi Christian, daughter of Peshmerga appointed as German Minister of Integration

"An excellent choice for an important position in the country!"
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Germany's new Minister of State for Migration, Refugees and Integration Reem Alabali-Radovan. (Photo: Reem Alabali-Radovan/SPD website).
Germany's new Minister of State for Migration, Refugees and Integration Reem Alabali-Radovan. (Photo: Reem Alabali-Radovan/SPD website).
Europe Kurdish Community of Germany Reem Alabali-Radovan Germany

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Reem Alabali-Radovan, 31, was appointed as Minister of State for Migration, Refugees and Integration in Germany on Tuesday. Her father was a member of the Peshmerga forces.

Alabali-Radovan was born in Moscow in 1990. She is a German politician and parliament member for the Social Democratic Party. Her parents moved to Germany in 1996 and applied for asylum and German citizenship.

Der Tagesspiegel ("The Daily Mirror"), a German daily newspaper, reports that Alabali-Radovan's father was a member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

She studied at the Free University of Berlin and previously worked in the German government as an integration officer.

"An excellent choice for an important position in the country!" Polla Garmiany, a German-Kurdish political analyst based in Germany, said in a tweet.

"Reem has a Chaldean background and her dad was an active Peshmerga in the resistance against dictator Saddam Hussein."

The Kurdish Community of Germany (KGD), in a tweet, also wished her success.

The German parliament elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as the new chancellor of Germany on Wednesday. Scholz is heading a coalition government between the Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive