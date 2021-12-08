Iraqi Christian, daughter of Peshmerga appointed as German Minister of Integration

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Reem Alabali-Radovan, 31, was appointed as Minister of State for Migration, Refugees and Integration in Germany on Tuesday. Her father was a member of the Peshmerga forces.

Alabali-Radovan was born in Moscow in 1990. She is a German politician and parliament member for the Social Democratic Party. Her parents moved to Germany in 1996 and applied for asylum and German citizenship.

Der Tagesspiegel ("The Daily Mirror"), a German daily newspaper, reports that Alabali-Radovan's father was a member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

She studied at the Free University of Berlin and previously worked in the German government as an integration officer.

Congratulations @ReemAlabali on becoming Germany's new Minister of State for Integration! An excellent choice for an important position in the country! Reem has a Chaldean background & her dad was an active Peshmerga in the resistance against dictator Saddam Hussein. Glückwunsch! — Polla Garmiany (@PollaGarmiany) December 7, 2021

"An excellent choice for an important position in the country!" Polla Garmiany, a German-Kurdish political analyst based in Germany, said in a tweet.

"Reem has a Chaldean background and her dad was an active Peshmerga in the resistance against dictator Saddam Hussein."

The Kurdish Community of Germany (KGD), in a tweet, also wished her success.

The German parliament elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as the new chancellor of Germany on Wednesday. Scholz is heading a coalition government between the Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats.