KRG law could make 5,000 jobs available for agriculture graduates

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A law about to be passed by the Kurdistan Parliament will make about 5,000 jobs available at the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Agriculture for agriculture graduates.

The Kurdistan Region Parliament had the second reading of the proposed law on Tuesday.

"Passing this law will be a revolution for the agriculture sector in the region," Begard Talabani, the Kurdistan Region Minister of Agriculture, told a press conference at the parliament on Tuesday.

Talabani added that it will help further develop agricultural projects and provide thousands of job opportunities for youth in the autonomous region.

Talabani recalled that her ministry submitted the proposed law to the Kurdistan Region Shura Council in January 2020. It then went to the KRG Council of Ministers. After those institutions approved, the proposed law went to the Kurdistan Parliament.

"On this occasion, I would like to congratulate the graduates of the agriculture and veterinary colleges who so far have been unable to find work in the private sector," Talabani said. "I would like to inform them that from now on, they will be able to find jobs in the public sector, where they will supervise the government's agriculture projects."

The KRG ninth cabinet has an ongoing program to diversify KRG revenues by developing the agriculture sector with the aim of guaranteeing food security for the autonomous region's population in the future.

