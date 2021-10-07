PM Barzani inaugurates Kalar wheat silo to boost food security

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated a new wheat silo in Kalar in the Garmiyan administration worth 21 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $14.4 million) on Thursday.

Cabinet ministers accompanied prime Minister Barzani during his visit to the administration. He met with local officials to discuss the situation in the area and plans the government has to serve their needs further.

The new silo can store up to 40,000 tons of wheat for up to five years. It was fully funded by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The facility also includes five stores for foodstuff.

Barzani hailed the sacrifices of the people of Garmiyan. The former Iraqi Baathist regime subjected that area to numerous massacres and destroyed hundreds of its villages.

The prime minister also said that Kurdish representatives must defend the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region and Garmiyan in the next Iraqi parliament, which will be elected on Sunday.

As part of his ninth cabinet’s program to diversify the Kurdistan Region’s oil-reliant economy and strengthen its food security, Barzani inaugurated a new wheat project in capital Erbil in late September.

Kamal Muslim, the KRG minister of trade, described the project as “important and strategic” for the area's food security.

He said that the autonomous region now has 12 silos, which can store 585 tons of wheat.