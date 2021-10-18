Security

Iraqi Air Force carries out 25 airstrikes in southern Kirkuk

The Iraqi Air Force's "capability and capacity to take the fight to Daesh (ISIS) is admirable and a reflection of our strong partnership," the US-led coalition said.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Iraqi fighters jets (Photo: Iraqi military spokesperson Yehia Rasool/Twitter)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Air Force warplanes carried out 25 airstrikes against suspected ISIS targets in Wadi al-Shai in southern Kirkuk, the coalition confirmed in a tweet on Monday.

The airstrikes destroyed 5 ISIS hideouts containing logistical support, Iraqi military spokesperson Yehia Rasool confirmed. The air force used Sukhoi 25 aircraft and F-16s.

“The IAF’s (Iraqi Air Force) capability and capacity to take the fight to Daesh is admirable and a reflection of our strong partnership,” the coalition said.

ISIS attacks have escalated in Kirkuk, its surroundings, and other territories disputed between Baghdad and Erbil since the withdrawal of Kurdish Peshmerga forces in October 2017.

The Kurdish forces withdrew after Iranian-backed militias and the Iraqi military attacked the areas in response to the Kurdistan Region's independence referendum that saw an overwhelming majority of voters casting a ballot in favor of statehood.

As remnants of the terrorist organization continue to plan and carry out insurgency-style attacks, Iraqi security forces have recently carried out multiple airstrikes and raids against ISIS cells in southern Kirkuk.

On Sept 22, Iraqi Air Force warplanes have struck ISIS targets in Wadi Shai in southern Kirkuk.

