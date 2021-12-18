KRSC arrests ISIS members in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) on Saturday night released recorded confessions from ISIS militants who were arrested in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil.

The KRSC announced that the ISIS militants were part of the ‘Northern Baghdad Group’. They were arrested by Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counter-Terrorism.

“The group has been working on recruiting suicide bombers from Erbil, and so far, it was able to recruit three suicide bombers,” KRSC revealed. “One of the group’s terrorist activities was committing the suicide bombing in Sadr City in Baghdad on July 19, 2021.”

“The group has been buying weapons and other military equipment and sending it to Baghdad,” the KRSC added. “The group had plans to conduct additional terrorist operations in the future.”

Elite forces from the Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counter-Terrorism also arrested two ISIS arms smugglers in Erbil, according to a statement released on Thursday by the Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT), which is part of the US-led coalition against ISIS.

On Wednesday, the Kurdish Asayish security forces also arrested 25 suspected ISIS facilitators in Halabja province in the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement on Thursday, Sulaimani Governorate Security Directorate announced that that operation was carried out after it learned the group plotted to carry out “terrorist acts in the borders of Sulaimani, Halabja and Garmiyan administration and destroy the security of the region.”

