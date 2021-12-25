Suicide rates increase in Iraq: Official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The rate of suicide in Iraq increased by close to 16 percent in 2021 compared to last year, data from the Ministry of Interior published on Saturday indicated.

Iraqi authorities recorded 772 suicide cases throughout the country in 2021, an increase of 109 incidents from last year, the data shows.

The official Iraqi News Agency quoted Interior Ministry spokesman Khaled Al-Muhanna as saying that the phenomenon has trended upwards since 2016. That year, there were about 393 suicide cases, and 462 cases in 2017, followed by 530 the year after, and 605 in 2019.

Muhanna explained that married individuals made up 40 percent of the demographic and 55 percent were single. In addition, in about 62 percent of the cases, the victims had not finished their primary school education, while those who had not completed high school made up close to 17 percent of the tragic incidents.

He also said that 35 percent of the individuals were unemployed, about 30 percent were housewives. The official added that some cases are related to familial disputes, domestic violence, and poverty.