Iraqi forces kill two suspected ISIS fighters in disputed Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi federal police on Sunday killed two suspected ISIS members in an ambush in Kirkuk province, the military communication center Security Media Cell said in a statement.

Kirkuk's Joint Operations Commander Lieutenant-General Ali al-Fariji was quoted as saying in local media that the operation took place near the al-Tarfawi village west of Kirkuk province. The commander also claimed one of the suspects was wearing an explosive belt.

The ambush against suspected ISIS terrorists comes days after an Iraqi intelligence team captured five individuals believed to be members of the terrorist organization in the disputed Kirkuk province.

Iraqi forces and the Kurdistan Region Peshmerga troops have upped anti-ISIS efforts amid increased terrorist attacks, especially in territories disputed between Erbil and Baghdad.

Early December, a joint brigade of the Iraqi army and Kurdish Peshmerga was deployed to the disputed village of Lheban northwest of Kirkuk following an ISIS attack there.

