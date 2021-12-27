Iraq's Federal Supreme Court dismisses appeals on election results 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court on Sunday announced it had "dismissed" the appeals submitted by a number of Shiite parties on the Oct. 10 parliamentary election results.

Shiite factions with close ties to Iran requested the federal court to cancel the election results based on "technical issues" in the process. Some of these parties have lost more than half the seats they had previously won in 2018 in the election.

Following at least two delays in its sessions, the country's highest court announced its decision.

The court gave three days to the parties to submit any appeal to Monday's decision.

Ammar Hakim, the head of the National Wisdom Party – that only secured two seats – tweeted that he would be "committed" to the Supreme Court's decision.

Hakim and former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi run a joint coalition that won only four seats, a massive reduction from the number they previously won in 2018.

The Court announced that ratifying the final election results is within the jurisdiction of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Hundreds of Hashd al-Shaabi (also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces) supporters gathered around the highly-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad earlier on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court's decision.

In response, the security forces closed down bridges connecting surrounding areas to the high-security complex.

