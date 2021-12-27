Hashd al-Shaabi supporters increase presence around Green Zone as Federal Court expected to ratify election results 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Hundreds of Hashd al-Shaabi (also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces) supporters have gathered around the highly-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad as Iraq's highest judiciary is expected to rule out election appeals and ratify the election results.

The Iraqi Supreme Court was expected to convene at 11 am on Monday to announce the results of the appeals submitted by Fatah Alliance leader Hadi al-Ameri, representing the Shiite Coordination Framework, an informed source told Kurdistan 24.

The session hasn't been held yet, the Kurdistan 24 Baghdad correspondent said.

Following the announcement of the preliminary elections results, supporters of the Hashd al-Shaabi have been holding sit-ins close to Baghdad's Green Zone to protest those election results. In the parliamentary elections held in October, their parties lost more than half the seats they had previously won in the 2018 elections. They have since claimed the results are fraudulent.

The Supreme Court and many other important Iraqi state institutions are located inside the Green Zone.

Since Sunday, the supporters of the paramilitary forces have increased their presence around the area. The security forces have closed down bridges connecting surrounding areas to the high-security complex in response.

The federal court has held three sessions so far on the appeals, mainly concerns around "technical issues" of the electoral process, the correspondent added.

Once the appeals are ruled out, the judiciary is expected to ratify the election results, and the new parliament's first session will be held.