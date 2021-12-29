Economy

PHOTOS: Erbil hosting chocolate, coffee exhibition 

Furthermore, more coffee shops and vendors have opened in Erbil in recent years as the Kurdish capital’s youth look for entrepreneurial initiatives to secure an income. 
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
The exhibition will last for three days in Erbil, Dec. 29, 2021. (Photo: Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan 24)
The exhibition will last for three days in Erbil, Dec. 29, 2021. (Photo: Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Coffee Chocolate Exhibition Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region capital Erbil launched a chocolate and coffee exhibition on Wednesday. 

The three-day-long exhibition, situated at the entrance of Shanadar Park, will begin each day at 10 am until early evening, organizers told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday. 

The exhibition features several brands of chocolate and coffee from various regional and international brands. 

A resident walks by a coffee pavilion at the exhibition, Dec. 29, 2021. (Photo: Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan 24)
A resident walks by a coffee pavilion at the exhibition, Dec. 29, 2021. (Photo: Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan 24)

The most popular caffeinated drink in the Kurdistan Region and its capital is black tea. However, the number of coffee drinkers in the autonomous region increased in recent years as more international brands entered its markets.

Furthermore, more coffee shops and vendors have opened in Erbil in recent years as the Kurdish capital’s youth look for entrepreneurial initiatives to secure an income. 

Coffee pots on display at the exhibition, Dec. 29, 2021. (Photo: Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan 24)
Coffee pots on display at the exhibition, Dec. 29, 2021. (Photo: Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan 24)

Before the influx of coffee shops and Western-style restaurants, the Kurdistan Region’s tea houses were the favorite rendezvous for many to discuss pressing societal issues. 

Despite the influx of Arabic and other international coffee brands, Kurdish people have recently embraced drinking terebinth coffee, locally known as “Qazwan”. 

A woman pours coffee into a small cup, Dec. 29, 2021. (Photo: Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan 24)
A woman pours coffee into a small cup, Dec. 29, 2021. (Photo: Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan 24)

A Kurdish university lecturer recently argued that the beverage should be called “Kurdish coffee” as it was originally produced in the Turkish Kurdistan’s Bitlis region before the establishment of the Turkish republic. 

Read More: University lecturer calls for renaming terebinth coffee ‘Kurdish coffee’ 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive