ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Real Madrid has once again etched its name in footballing history, securing its 36th Spanish league title with a commanding lead over its closest rivals.

The iconic club's triumph was sealed with a resounding victory over Cadiz, solidifying its dominance atop the league table.

In a display of sheer determination and skill, Real Madrid showcased their championship pedigree, leaving no doubt about their rightful claim to the domestic crown.

The victory was further embellished by Barcelona's defeat at the hands of Girona, extinguishing any hopes of a late-season challenge to Madrid's supremacy.

As the celebrations ensue in the Spanish capital, attention now turns to the coveted Champions League trophy, where Real Madrid stands poised for further glory.

With a crucial semifinal clash against Bayern Munich looming large, the stage is set for another epic battle on the European stage.

The prospect of adding to their illustrious tally of 14 European Cups looms large, igniting the passions of fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, Girona's remarkable ascent in the league standings has added an intriguing subplot to the title race, as they leapfrogged Barcelona to claim the runner-up position.

The Catalan giants now find themselves trailing Madrid by a significant margin, underscoring the magnitude of Real Madrid's achievement.

As the curtains draw on another thrilling season of Spanish football, Real Madrid basks in the glory of yet another triumph, reaffirming its status as one of the most formidable clubs in the world.

With their sights set on continental glory, the journey continues for Los Blancos as they strive for excellence on the grandest stage of them all.

But it is also important to analyze the way this renaissance has been possible for Los Blancos.

How Carlo Ancelotti Brought La Liga Back to Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti, the master tactician, orchestrated a remarkable revival at Real Madrid, guiding them to their 36th Spanish league title against all odds.

Hey, Jude!

Jude Bellingham's meteoric rise to prominence epitomizes Ancelotti's astute management. Transformed into a versatile attacker, Bellingham's seamless adaptation to his new role as a false nine has been nothing short of sensational. His contribution, both as a scorer and a playmaker, has propelled Real Madrid to glory and positioned him as a frontrunner for the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

Tweaks to the system

Ancelotti's tactical ingenuity has been pivotal in reshaping Real Madrid's attacking prowess. Despite lacking a traditional striker, Ancelotti's strategic deployment of a dynamic midfield trio, anchored by the ever-reliable Toni Kroos, has proved instrumental. With Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo operating as fluid forwards, Real Madrid's fluidity and balance have posed a constant threat to opposition defenses.

Dealing with player injury crisis

Navigating through a myriad of injuries, including setbacks to key players like Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham, tested Real Madrid's resolve. However, Ancelotti's adept management ensured that the team remained resilient in the face of adversity. Despite the absence of key personnel, Real Madrid's depth and tactical acumen enabled them to maintain their title charge.

The resurgence of Kroos

Toni Kroos' rejuvenation under Ancelotti's tutelage has been remarkable. Tasked with a more liberated role, Kroos has flourished as a creative force in midfield. His ability to dictate the tempo of the game and provide incisive passes has been instrumental in Real Madrid's success. Kroos' resurgence underscores Ancelotti's knack for unlocking the full potential of his players.

Last-Minutes goals

Real Madrid's ability to snatch crucial late goals has been a hallmark of their title-winning campaign. Whether it's Bellingham, Modric, or emerging talents like Nico Paz, Ancelotti's side has displayed a never-say-die attitude, turning adversity into opportunity. These late strikes not only secured vital points in La Liga but also propelled them through challenging encounters in the Champions League.

Future transfers

With Ancelotti committing his future to the club and promising talents like Kylian Mbappe and Endrick set to join the ranks, Real Madrid's resurgence appears to be just the beginning of a new era of dominance. Coupled with a burgeoning young core and potential reinforcements, the future looks exceedingly bright for the Spanish giants under Ancelotti's stewardship.