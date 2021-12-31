Environment

Duhok leopard caught in wolf trap lost a leg: Veterinarian

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A rare leopard that environmental authorities in Kurdistan's Duhok province captured on Thursday has lost a leg due to injuries sustained from an animal trap in the Panthera area, a veterinarian told Kurdistan 24 on Friday.

A local leader claimed the leopard was caught on Monday in a wolf trap he set after close to 20 livestock animals in a Batifa subdistrict village disappeared recently. Two villagers were lightly injured during the capture.

The three-year-old leopard was later transferred to Duhok Zoo for medical treatment. She lost one of her legs due to the injuries caused by the trap, Dr. Sleman Tamar, the head of Kurdistan Organization for Animal Rights, told Kurdistan 24.

Dr. Tamar has been involved in the capture and treatment of the leopard. She needs to stay at a zoo and cannot be released back into the wild, the veterinarian said, explaining that she would require constant medical care going forward.

Though the wounded leg was infected due to delayed treatment, the leopard's condition is now "stable," according to Dr. Tamar.

Leopards are one of the rare animals that are categorized as "vulnerable" by animal rights groups.

