SDF arrests ISIS leader in Hasakah

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Special units linked to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured an ISIS leader in Markada, located in northeastern Hasakah province, the SDF Press office announced on Tuesday.

“The operation resulted in arresting the terrorist leader responsible for planning assassinations and manufacturing IEDs and booby traps targeting military and security patrols,” the SDF said.

“Equipment, weapons, ammunition, and documents in his possession were confiscated during the operation,” it added.

The SDF said the operation was the first operation this New Year. It came amidst efforts by the internal security forces, SDF, and the US-led coalition against ISIS to “enhance security and stability in the region and eliminate the threat of the terrorist cells.”

While ISIS lost the entirety of its former self-styled caliphate back in 2019, the group still operates networks of sleeper cells across northeast Syria, especially in Deir al-Zor province in areas along the Iraqi border.

The US-led coalition continues to support anti-ISIS operations by the SDF as part of joint efforts to deny ISIS militants and leaders the ability to operate in Syria.

Also, before the New Year, SDF military units captured an ISIS financier in the village of Dashisha, located in northeastern Hasakah province.

