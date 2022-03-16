2 civilians injured in Turkish drone strike on Syria’s Manbij: reports

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two civilians in the northwestern Syrian city of Manbij were injured on Tuesday by a Turkish drone strike.

The civilians were injured when a Turkish “suicide” drone targeted the village of al-Hoshariya northeast of Manbij city, the local North Press agency reported on Wednesday.

“Ali al-Taha, who hails from al-Jat village, sustained a shrapnel injury in his right foot while he was selling vegetables in al-Hoshariya village, due to the explosion of the drone near him,” said his brother. “He is now in a good health condition and he returned home.”

According to North Press, the drone was launched from a Turkish base overlooking the targeted village.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported that a drone targeted Al-Jat village northeast of Manbij city “with several bombs, injuring two civilians.”