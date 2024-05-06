KRG President Barzani holds talks with Iranian President Raisi in Tehran

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani convened with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran to deliberate on the multifaceted aspects of political, economic, and trade relations between Tehran and Erbil.

As per the itinerary outlined for the visit, President Barzani is slated to engage in discussions with the Supreme Leader of the Iranian Revolution Ali Khamenei.

The agenda encompasses comprehensive deliberations on security and stability matters pertaining to the Kurdistan Region and Iran, alongside endeavors to fortify and advance bilateral ties between the two nations.

According to Kurdistan24's correspondent Hoshmand Sadiq stationed in Tehran, the meeting between President Raisi and KRG President Barzani will be conducted behind closed doors, while subsequent engagements between President Barzani and other Iranian officials will transpire in an open setting.

President Barzani's presence in Tehran comes at the official invitation of senior Iranian authorities, underscoring the significance of ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at fostering mutual understanding and cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Iran.