Fire ravages Erbil's Qaysari Bazaar, over 370 shops destroyed

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Mayor of Erbil Central District Nabaz Abdulhamid revealed that more than 370 shops were engulfed in flames following a devastating fire at Qaysari Bazaar in Erbil.

The mayor disclosed to Kurdistan24 that swift response efforts by service teams, security forces, civil defense units, and healthcare personnel, under the auspices of the governor's office, successfully contained the inferno.

Read More: Fire broke out in Erbil’s Qaysari Bazaar

"Qaysari Bazaar comprises approximately 4,000 shops, yet tragically, preliminary assessments conducted by response teams indicate that over 370 shops have been entirely consumed by the fire, accounting for 10% of the market," explained Abdulhamid.

"While the fire was brought under control last night, residual smoke continues to emanate from the affected area. The investigative committee, assembled promptly following the incident, commenced its inquiries last night. Further details regarding the composition and mandate of the investigative committee will be forthcoming," he added.

The catastrophic blaze has left a trail of destruction, prompting urgent inquiries into its cause and repercussions. As authorities work tirelessly to assess the extent of the damage and initiate recovery efforts, the resilience and solidarity of the community are poised to play a pivotal role in the restoration of Qaysari Bazaar and the broader Erbil community.