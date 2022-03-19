Erbil sets health and traffic plans for Newroz celebrations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil's Health Directorate announced the formation of several committees to follow up and monitor health institutions during the Newroz holiday.

A statement from the directorate pointed out that emergency hospitals will continue to operate 24 hours a day, and their doors will remain open to citizens.

The statement added that the Emergency Coordination Center 122 will also continue to operate 24 hours a day. Its line will remain open to deliver medical teams to assist in any medical emergencies.

The statement pointed out that the Medical Services Department has prepared ten medical teams and ambulances in the tourist areas on the outskirts of Erbil city to handle any emergencies that may occur.

"The blood bank center will be at the service of citizens 24 hours a day," the statement pointed out.

The statement also noted that the ambulance teams were dispatched to Erbil province's tourist areas.

At the same time, Erbil Traffic Directorate said in a statement that it "has deployed its detachments to organize traffic in all areas visited by the public during the Newroz celebrations."

According to the statement, the directorate banned "trucks with a load of more than 4 tons from heading to the tourist areas and motorcycles with two wheels, while bicycles with three wheels are allowed."

The statement also warned that "all traffic detachments will have a device to check blood alcohol levels and speeding cameras."

"Alerts and notifications to drivers about traffic conditions on different roads will be broadcast on the traffic radio, traffic services will also be provided to citizens via the hotline 444," it added.