Security

Tribal leader killed in Deir al-Zor: SOHR

“Assad and Iran sleeper cells are keen on targeting opponents and in Deir Ezzor (Deir al-Zor),”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A car drives through a damaged street on the outskirts of Deir ez-Zor, Syria, Sept. 24, 2017 (Photo: STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images).
A car drives through a damaged street on the outskirts of Deir ez-Zor, Syria, Sept. 24, 2017 (Photo: STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images).
Syria Deir al-Zor raqqa ISIS Sleeper cells SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A tribal leader from the Al-Dawaghinah tribe was killed by unknown gunmen on the road to Al-Boshams village in the western countryside of Deir al-Zor on Tuesday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports.

Omar Abu Layla, the executive director of Deir ez Zor 24 (Deir al-Zor), identified the tribal leader as Ahmed Jassim Al-Ajan in a tweet. “Assad and #Iran sleeper cells are keen on targeting opponents and in Deir Ezzor (Deir al-Zor),” he wrote.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-led coalition announced the territorial defeat of the Islamic State in March 2019.

However, regular sleeper cell attacks by the terrorist group persist in multiple liberated territories, in what appears to be a deliberate campaign to destabilize the general area.

Moreover, groups affiliated with Turkey and the Syrian government have carried out attacks in areas under SDF control.

Read More: Tribal leader targeted in Tabqa: SOHR

Sleeper cells have primarily targeted Arab tribal dignitaries and elders in northeast Syria that work with the SDF or the local Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria (AANES). 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive