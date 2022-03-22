Two children injured by Turkish-backed attacks near Ain Issa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) reported that two children in Ain Issa were injured by shelling from Turkish-controlled areas on Tuesday.

“2 children - Mohammad Khalil Hassan (12) & Ayman Hassan Hassan (12) - were reportedly injured by shelling from Turkish-occupied territory in the village of Khirbet al-Bayda, east of Ayn Issa, this morning,” the Rojava Information Centre (RIC) said.

Turkish-backed Syrian National Army forces also shelled the village of Mu'laq, the RIC added.

After Turkey conducted a cross-border attack into northeastern Syria in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire deals with Ankara, allowing Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye.

Despite these agreements, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army have continued targeting SDF-held areas.

In some cases, villagers living in Syrian-Turkish border areas have been killed or injured in the bombardments.