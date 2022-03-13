Security

Three children injured near Ain Issa in shelling from Turkish-controlled area

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Three civilians were reportedly injured near Ain Issa (Photo: Hawar News Agency)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) reported that three children in Ain Issa were injured in shelling from Turkish-controlled areas on Saturday.

“Shelling from Turkish-occupied territory targeted the village of Hiesha, 15km east of Ayn Issa, injuring 3 children - Khalaf Jasim al-Firej (15), Awad Jasim al-Firej (14), & Mahir Newash 'Inezan (10),” the RIC said.

“Hiesha - which is 10km from the frontline - was previously shelled on January 12, when a water station was targeted.”

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported that three children were severely injured “in a ground shelling by Turkish forces and their proxies on Al-Hesha village, east of Ain Issa.” 

After Turkey conducted a cross-border attack into northeastern Syria in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire deals with Ankara, allowing Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye.

Despite these agreements, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army continue targeting SDF-held areas.

In some cases, villagers living in Syrian-Turkish border areas have been killed or injured in the bombardments.

