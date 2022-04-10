Economy

Iraq needs 4 million units to overcome ‘housing crisis’: Investment chief

The country’s “housing crisis” could be solved by constructing 3-4 million housing units. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Bismaya housing project in Iraq's capital Baghdad. (Photo: Iraqi National Commission of Investment)
Bismaya housing project in Iraq's capital Baghdad. (Photo: Iraqi National Commission of Investment)
Iraq Housing Iraq Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq needs to build approximately four million homes to solve its ‘housing crisis’, Suha Daoud Najjar, the head of the country’s investment commission, said on Saturday. 

In 2021, the investment authority granted 130 licenses to housing investment projects in the country, Najjar told state media, adding that works was resumed on many “suspended projects”.

The country’s “housing crisis” could be solved by constructing 3-4 million housing units. 

Addressing the challenges her Commission had faced, she pointed out that “political pressure” is still ongoing with regard to obtaining licenses for housing projects. 

“We have lost millions of donums to ‘ghost’ and ‘semi ghost’ projects,” Najjar said. 

One of the mega housing projects Iraq had recently witnessed was Bismaya Project, implemented by a South Korean company in Baghdad. 

To fully complete the project, the country needs $4 billion, she added, hailing the housing enterprise.

Unaffordable housing is one issue that Iraqis face, particularly in the newly-built projects. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive