Iranian media highlights KRG President Nechirvan Barzani's visit

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani's diplomatic mission in Iran, marked by meetings with senior Iranian officials, has garnered significant attention in Iranian newspapers and publications based in Tehran.

Leading Iranian daily, Armani Milli, prominently featured KRG's President Nechirvan Barzani's encounter with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on its front page.

The newspaper also highlighted the discussions between KRG President Barzani and Ibrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Armani Milli, President Raisi assured Nechirvan Barzani of Iran's unwavering commitment to fostering economic and trade ties with the Kurdistan Region.

He emphasized the strategic significance of the extensive border shared between Iran and the Kurdistan Region, underscoring its potential for bolstering bilateral relations.

Khorasan newspaper similarly covered the delegation led by KRG President Nechirvan Barzani, stressing President Raisi's recognition of the longstanding historical relations between the Kurdistan Liberation Movement and the Islamic Republic.

Rooydad-e-Shahrwand highlighted the mutual commitment of both sides to fortifying ties between Erbil and Tehran.

KRG President Barzani emphasized the profound religious, historical, and cultural bonds that have cemented the enduring friendship between the two nations over the years of neighborly relations.

He lauded Iran's steadfast support during challenging times, underscoring its solidarity with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in times of adversity.

In addition to these publications, several other Iranian newspapers, including Armani Mehan, Jawan, Joomla, Quds, and Keihan, covered KRG President Nechirvan Barzani's visit to Tehran. They noted that discussions among senior Iranian officials encompassed crucial security issues.

KRG President Nechirvan Barzani's arrival in Tehran on May 5, 2024, accompanied by a high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Presidency Office and the Interior Ministry, marks a significant step toward enhancing bilateral cooperation and regional stability.