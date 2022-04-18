Security

4 Turkish soldiers injured in new operation: Defense Ministry 

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar oversaw the launch of the new operation at the Air Force Command center early Monday along with the military’s top generals. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Turkish soldiers during a military drill, April 17, 2022. (Photo: Handout/Turkish Ministry of National Defense)
Iraq Iraq Turkey Krg Kurdistan Region PKK

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Four Turkish soldiers were wounded and 19 Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) members “neutralized” since Turkey began its latest operation against the group in the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from the Turkish Ministry of Defense. 

Early Monday, Turkey launched Operation Claw-Lock, an air and ground operation against the PKK in the Kurdistan Region’s border areas. On Monday afternoon, the Turkish defense ministry announced that four of its soldiers were injured and 19 PKK militants “neutralized” in the operation so far. 

Turkey uses “neutralize” to refer to captured, killed, or wounded militants.

Turkey previously launched Operation Claw-Eagle and Claw-Tiger in 2020 in the same areas against the PKK, against which it has been at war since 1984. 

Fighting between the Turkish military and the militant group has displaced villagers in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province and damaged farmland and livestock that locals depend on for their livelihoods.

