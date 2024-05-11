KRG introduces online visa application system for tourists

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In an effort to streamline tourist entry processes, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) unveiled a new online visa application system, accessible through the Ministry of Interior's website.

The announcement, made on Saturday, marked a significant move towards enhancing the region's tourism infrastructure.

Tourists seeking to visit the Kurdistan Region now have two avenues to obtain visas: online visas and on-arrival visas.

Online visas entail a pre-application process via the Ministry of Interior's website, with approval resulting in the issuance of a visa.

Conversely, on-arrival visas allow passport holders from 53 designated countries to acquire visas upon arrival at regional airports, eliminating the need for prior application.

Ahmad Hoshyar, Director General of Erbil International Airport, emphasized the reciprocal nature of visa issuance, stating, "Countries that grant free visas to Iraqi passport holders will extend the same privilege to citizens of those nations."

Lolan Hamid, head of the residence and passport office at Erbil airport, elucidated on the dual procedures for foreign citizens.

Those from the 53 specified countries can obtain visas at airports for a fee, while others must secure prior approval through the Visa Department of the Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Region.

To obtain a visa, tourists will be required to pay $72 via bank cards, as per the KRG's stipulations.

The implementation of the online visa application system aligns with the Kurdistan Regional Government's broader agenda of reorganizing and digitizing administrative services.

With plans to digitize all citizen affairs and transactions in the pipeline, the move signifies a pivotal step towards modernization and efficiency within the region.