Security

Attacks on KNC offices in Syria continue despite US call to stop

So far, nine offices of the KNC and its affiliates have been attacked in Qamishlo, Hasakah, Derik, Derbisiye, and Kobani
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan National Council (KNC) offices across northeast Syria were attacked nine times in a single week (Photo: KNC)
Kurdistan National Council (KNC) offices across northeast Syria were attacked nine times in a single week (Photo: KNC)
Syria KNC Revolutionary Youth Movement PYD ENKS US Embassy in Syria PKK

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The office of a party linked to the Kurdish National Council (KNC) was set on fire on Friday despite a call from the US Embassy in Syria to stop such arson attacks.

Moreover, graffiti was sprayed on the office of the KNC-linked Kurdistan Democratic Party in Syria (KDP-S). Also, an unknown group threw a flash-bang grenade at the house of KNC politician Nizamuddin Aliko in Derbisiye on Friday. 

So far, nine offices of the KNC and its affiliates have been attacked in Qamishlo, Hasakah, Derik, Derbisiye, and Kobani in the past week alone. 

The PYD blames the Syrian Kurdish Revolutionary Youth Movement, a group affiliated with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Democratic Union Party (PYD), for these attacks. 

Early Friday, the US Embassy in Syria expressed its concerns over the recent attacks on the KNC offices in northeast Syria in a tweet. 

Read More: US concerned over attacks on Syrian Kurdish opposition offices

"Intimidation and violence have no place in political discourse, and we urge all parties to engage peacefully in pursuit of resolutions that benefit all concerned," the embassy said.

In an earlier statement, the KNC called on the US to stop the "PYD's policy of intimidation against our people, the burning of the offices of the Kurdish National Council and its parties." 

The KNC previously held several months of talks with the PYD with US support. 

Read More: Syrian Kurdish opposition group asks US to help prevent attacks on its offices

However, those talks have been suspended since the 2020 US presidential elections and haven't resumed.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive