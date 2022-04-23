Attacks on KNC offices in Syria continue despite US call to stop

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The office of a party linked to the Kurdish National Council (KNC) was set on fire on Friday despite a call from the US Embassy in Syria to stop such arson attacks.

Moreover, graffiti was sprayed on the office of the KNC-linked Kurdistan Democratic Party in Syria (KDP-S). Also, an unknown group threw a flash-bang grenade at the house of KNC politician Nizamuddin Aliko in Derbisiye on Friday.

So far, nine offices of the KNC and its affiliates have been attacked in Qamishlo, Hasakah, Derik, Derbisiye, and Kobani in the past week alone.

The PYD blames the Syrian Kurdish Revolutionary Youth Movement, a group affiliated with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Democratic Union Party (PYD), for these attacks.

Early Friday, the US Embassy in Syria expressed its concerns over the recent attacks on the KNC offices in northeast Syria in a tweet.

"Intimidation and violence have no place in political discourse, and we urge all parties to engage peacefully in pursuit of resolutions that benefit all concerned," the embassy said.

In an earlier statement, the KNC called on the US to stop the "PYD's policy of intimidation against our people, the burning of the offices of the Kurdish National Council and its parties."

The KNC previously held several months of talks with the PYD with US support.

However, those talks have been suspended since the 2020 US presidential elections and haven't resumed.