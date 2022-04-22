US concerned over attacks on Syrian Kurdish opposition offices

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US Embassy in Syria early Friday expressed its concerns over the recent attacks on the Kurdish National Council (KNC) offices in northeast Syria.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the recent attacks on several KNC offices in northeast Syria," the embassy said.

"Intimidation and violence have no place in political discourse, and we urge all parties to engage peacefully in pursuit of resolutions that benefit all concerned," it added.

Since Monday, offices of the KNC and the Kurdish parties linked to the KNC have been attacked in Hasakah, Dirbesiye, Kobani, Tal Tamr, and Derik.

The KNC called on the US on Wednesday to pressure the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) leadership to stop these continued attacks.

Salih Muslim, a senior figure in the Democratic Union Party (PYD) presidential council, told Al-Monitor on Wednesday that the PYD was not involved.

"We have no idea who is behind these attacks," he said. "Our security forces, the Asayish, have launched investigations to identify and catch the perpetrators. But we are certainly not linked to them in any way."

Nevertheless, the KNC blamed the PYD in Wednesday's statement.

"(The) PYD's policy of intimidation against our people, the burning of the offices of the Kurdish National Council and its parties, is taking place before the eyes of the international coalition and the US, which is militarily supporting these forces that use violence against us," it said.

The KNC previously held seven months of talks with parties affiliated with its rival, the PYD, with US support.

Talks have been suspended since the 2020 US presidential elections and have not resumed yet due to ongoing tensions between the two sides.