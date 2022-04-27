Rebel commander seriously injured by IED in Afrin: SOHR 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A commander of the Al-Rahman corps was seriously injured on Wednesday morning by an improvised explosive device (IED) attached to his car in the Al-Ashrafiyah neighborhood in Afrin, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The Al-Rahman Legion was previously based in East Ghouta near Damascus but later relocated to northwest Syria in 2018 after a deal with the Syrian government.

A commander of the Turkish-backed Al-Hamza Division faction was also seriously injured in an assassination attempt by unidentified shooters on motorcycles on Tiranda road in the Afrin countryside on Tuesday, the SOHR report said.

Turkish-backed factions have occupied Afrin since March 2018, when the Turkish Army launched a cross-border offensive against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

Since then, Afrin has been plagued by regular attacks on groups aligned with Turkey and indiscriminate bombings that have also killed civilians.

In addition, the area sees frequent infighting between rival factions that also cause civilian deaths.

The two assassination attempts come amidst increased tensions between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Turkish-backed forces.

In recent weeks, Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas such as Ain Issa, Tal Abyad, Kobani, and Tal Tamr. Turkish-backed forces bombed areas near Ain Issa on Wednesday.

Turkey has also increased the number of drone strikes it is carrying out across northern Syria.

Last Friday, the US Embassy in Syria expressed its concerns after Kobani was shelled. The embassy called on "all parties to deescalate."