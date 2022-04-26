Turkish drone targets house in Tel Rifaat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish suicide drone targeted a house in Tel Rifaat’s city center on Tuesday, the Syria-based Rojava Media Centre (RMC) reported.

Tel Rifaat is located to the east of the Turkish-occupied Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin in northern Aleppo and is presently home to tens of thousands of Kurds displaced by Turkey's 2018 invasion.

Also on Monday, a Turkish suicide drone targeted the village of Al-Muhsinli in the northern countryside of Manbij on Monday. The same village was also targeted on Sunday.

Read More: Manbij village targeted again by Turkish drone strikes

In recent weeks, Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa, Tal Abyad, and Tal Tamr. There has also been an increase in the number of Turkish drone strikes.

Read More: US concerned over shelling on Kobani

Three days after Turkey shelled Kobani on April 22, the US Embassy in Syria called on all parties to de-escalate.