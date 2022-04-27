PM Barzani briefs Council of Ministers on successful official visit to UK

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani chaired the weekly meeting of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers on Wednesday, where he briefed attendees on his recent visit to the United Kingdom.

"At the beginning of the meeting's agenda, we gave a briefing on the official visit of the KRG delegation to Britain and our meetings with the British Prime Minister, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Defense, Energy, Business, Education, Health and a number of other senior officials," Prime Minister Barzani wrote in a Facebook post.

"Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior British officials expressed their readiness to improve relations and coordination with the Kurdistan Region and support it in all sectors," he added.

In light of this, Prime Minister Barzani assigned the relevant ministries to carry out the necessary work on the multiple files they discussed with their British counterparts during the official visit.

The Cabinet Secretariat, the Department of Foreign Relations (DFR), and the Department of Coordination and Follow-up were assigned to coordinate among ministries and take advantage of all opportunities made available to the Kurdistan Region due to the visit. Some files related to higher education were also discussed during the second session of the council's meeting.

Barzani and his accompanying governmental delegation arrived in London on Apr. 18 to discuss trade and investment ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom. Barzani met various senior British officials in the UK, including incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former prime ministers Tony Blair and Sir John Major.