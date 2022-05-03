Culture

Fellaw Pond hosting 'big party' on second day of Eid Al-Fitr: Ministry

The event will feature dancing, singing, and music. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
A man is seen picking up litter at Fellaw Pond in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province. (Photo: Handout /Ministry of Tourism and Municipality)
A man is seen picking up litter at Fellaw Pond in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province. (Photo: Handout /Ministry of Tourism and Municipality)
Kurdistan Fellaw Pond Kurdistan Region Erbil Eid Al Fitr

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Ministry of Tourism and Municipality announced on Tuesday that a large party will be held on the second day of Eid Al-Fitr at Choman's Fellaw Pond in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province. 

Scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon, thousands of Iraqi and local tourists are expected to attend the "big party," the ministry said. 

The event will feature dancing, singing, and music. 

In recent years, the pond has attracted large numbers of local and international tourists alike due to its breathtaking scenery. 

Erecting colorful tents, mountaineer groups conglomerate around the pond each year to bid farewell to the short-lived spring season of the Kurdistan Region.

Last year, Belgian authorities issued stamps depicting the famous pond. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive