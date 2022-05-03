Fellaw Pond hosting 'big party' on second day of Eid Al-Fitr: Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Ministry of Tourism and Municipality announced on Tuesday that a large party will be held on the second day of Eid Al-Fitr at Choman's Fellaw Pond in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province.

Scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon, thousands of Iraqi and local tourists are expected to attend the "big party," the ministry said.

The event will feature dancing, singing, and music.

In recent years, the pond has attracted large numbers of local and international tourists alike due to its breathtaking scenery.

Erecting colorful tents, mountaineer groups conglomerate around the pond each year to bid farewell to the short-lived spring season of the Kurdistan Region.

Last year, Belgian authorities issued stamps depicting the famous pond.