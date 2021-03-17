Belgium introduces second Kurdistan stamp featuring popular Erbil resort

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - A new postal stamp with a famous resort in the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province will be introduced in Belgium, six years after Brussels issued one with the Kurdistan flag, the Region’s envoy to the European Union told Kurdistan 24.

Belgium issued a postage stamp with the Kurdistan flag in 2015.

“We have requested that the [Belgian] authorities print two stamps with two popular resorts in the Kurdistan Region, one of which is Felaw Pond that we have received and another one that will arrive in future,” Delavar Ajgeiy, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representative to the EU, told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday.

“It is a civil way in order to deliver your message to the European people as well as a political message,” Ajgeiy added.

The natural beauty of Felaw Pond has made it one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the Kurdistan Region for foreigners and locals alike.

Until recently, the resort site had remained untouched and largely unvisited as it is hidden among mountains five kilometers away from Erbil's Choman district, close to the Iranian border in the Balakayati area.

Bpost, the Belgian Post Group, is responsible for the delivery of national and international mail in Belgium.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly