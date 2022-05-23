NGOs call for urgent implementation of Yezidi Survivors Law

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Coalition for Just Reparations (C4JR), an alliance of Iraqi non-governmental organizations (NGOs), called on the international community to appeal for the implementation of Iraq's Yezidi Survivors Law during a meeting with the UN's Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu on Saturday.

C4JR, which calls for comprehensive reparations for survivors of the ISIS conflict in Iraq, organized the event.

Its delegation consisted of a Yezidi survivor, SEED Kurdistan, Dak Organization, and the Iraqi Institution for Development (IID). Their discussion centered on the importance of implementing the Yezidi Survivors Law.

C4JR delegation consisting of a Yazidi survivor,@SEEDKurdistan, @DakOrganization and IID met with the UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide @WairimuANderitu ,during her visit to Iraq to discuss the importance #YSL implementing as a response to the genocide by ISIS. pic.twitter.com/7cwBkvWdzi — Coalition for Just Reparations (@c4jrOrg) May 22, 2022

On Mar. 1, 2021, Iraq's parliament ratified the Yezidi Survivors Law, which will offer financial compensation to survivors of the genocide.

Parliament had debated the draft law for two years since the presidency sent it in late March 2019. However, the law has not been fully implemented, nor have adequate funds been allocated to support it.

Read More: Civil society organizations warn Yezidi Survivors Law needs more financial support

SEED Foundation's Policy and Advocacy Manager, Kristin Perry, told Kurdistan 24 that it "was an honor and a privilege for members of civil society to have the opportunity to meet with Special Adviser Nderitu during her official visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region."

She added that it is "an opportunity that demonstrates not only the ongoing support of the international community in Iraq's recovery and stabilization process, but also its recognition of the profound needs that remain in this region."

Perry said that in their meeting with Special Adviser Nderitu, SEED and other members of C4JR stressed the importance of urgently implementing the Survivors Law.

"Progress has largely stalled during the governmental transition, and it is imperative that the new government demonstrate accountability and leadership in providing for the continued recovery of conflict-affected citizens by prioritizing implementation," she said.

Moreover, she said additional efforts are needed to effectively support the relief and reintegration of all survivors, not only those recognized under the Yezidi Survivors Law.

"How we respond in the aftermath of a genocide has enormous implications for the prospects of restoring stability and security, repairing trust, and fostering reconciliation and social cohesion – all of which are critically important if we hope to prevent future episodes of violent conflict," she added.

"We must ensure that no survivors are left behind in this process."