Israel condemns Iraq's new anti-normalization law

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a statement on Friday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry condemned the new law passed by the Iraqi parliament that criminalizes any normalization with Israel.

The ministry said that the law, which threatens life imprisonment or even the death penalty for anyone who communicates with Israel, will isolate Iraq from reality.

"It is the changes in the Middle East, peace agreements, and the normalization of Arab countries with Israel that will bring stability and prosperity to the peoples of the region. Rather, it is the future of the Middle East," read the statement.

The statement also pointed out that "the leaders who choose the path of hatred and incitement harm their people first and foremost" and called on "the Iraqi people not to be drawn into extremist positions."

On May 26, the Iraqi parliament approved a law criminalizing normalizing relations with Israel. In 2020, the US-backed Abraham Accords saw Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalize relations.

Read More: Iraq passes bill criminalizing normalization with Israel

Iraq has never recognized Israel as a state since its establishment in 1948. Neither Iraqis nor Iraqi companies can visit Israel.

The bill was put forward by the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, whose movement won more than 70 seats in parliament in the October 2021 elections.

The Iraqi parliament has been unable to agree on any other issue, including the election of a new president and the formation of a government, which has prolonged the political deadlock in the country.