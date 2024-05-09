Iraqi Parliament stalls 2024 budget amid speaker election impasse

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Amidst protracted negotiations over the election of a new speaker, the Iraqi Parliament grapples with a budget impasse, with the 2024 budget amendment yet to be tabled for parliamentary approval.

Ikhlas Sabah Al-Dulaimi, Deputy Chairman of the Finance Committee of the Iraqi Parliament, revealed that the proposed 2024 budget is estimated at 228 trillion dinars, with a significant allocation of 100 trillion dinars earmarked for salaries.

However, the budget remains in limbo as political wrangling over the election of a new speaker prolongs legislative deadlock.

Despite the conclusion of the parliamentary session and the onset of a legislative recess, the absence of consensus on the speaker's election has thwarted progress on the budget amendment.

The completion of the budget amendment schedule notwithstanding, the failure to elect a speaker has obstructed its transmission to parliament for deliberation.

The Shiite Coordination Framework has issued a week-long ultimatum to Sunni factions to nominate a candidate for the speakership.

Should the Sunnis reach an agreement internally, a special parliamentary session is slated for the ensuing week to elect the new speaker.

Commenting on the prevailing situation, Raed Maliki, a member of the Legal Committee of the parliament, underscored the necessity of parliamentary consensus to address the impasse.

"While the customary legislative recess is underway, any developments regarding the budget amendment schedule or the speaker's election may warrant an extraordinary session, subject to the request of the speaker or 50 MPs," he asserted.

While Iraq navigates a delicate political landscape marred by factional rivalries and procedural disputes, the fate of the 2024 budget hangs in the balance, contingent upon the resolution of the speaker election deadlock.

Amid mounting public scrutiny and economic uncertainties, swift parliamentary action is imperative to avert further delays and restore confidence in Iraq's legislative process.