ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Palkana village finds itself embroiled in a simmering conflict as military forces converge amidst escalating tensions between Kurdish farmers and imported Arab settlers, prompting urgent calls for intervention to avert a potential crisis.

For seven years, Kurdish farmers have sounded the alarm over the deteriorating situation in Palkana, warning of the looming threat of violence.

Now, their worst fears have materialized, with the village teetering on the brink of eruption, its streets patrolled by an influx of military personnel.

Fakher Khalifa, a local farmer, expressed the community's steadfast resolve to safeguard their livelihoods against external threats.

"We remain vigilant around the clock, tirelessly monitoring our farmlands," he affirmed, underscoring the collective determination of Palkana's farmers to defend their lands at all costs.

Palkana has been transformed into a military stronghold, its once serene landscape marred by clashes between Kurdish and Arab settlers, with the specter of further confrontations looming large.

Another farmer lamented the encroachment on his land, declaring, "Without resorting to military force, the settlers have no right to occupy our territory."

As tensions escalate, the impending harvest season hangs in the balance, imperiling the livelihoods of Kurdish farmers.

Mohammed Ismail, a farmer representative, condemned the actions of the Arab settlers as acts of aggression aimed at perpetuating Arabization and undermining Kurdish sovereignty.

In response to mounting provocations, Kurdish farmers stand ready to erect tents and resist encroachments on their lands, urging swift intervention from Kurdish authorities to address the pressing crisis.

As the situation in Palkana village reaches a critical juncture, urgent diplomatic efforts are imperative to defuse tensions and pave the way for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Failure to address the grievances of Kurdish farmers risks exacerbating existing hostilities and escalating into a full-blown humanitarian crisis.