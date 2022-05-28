Duhok residents collect $4,000 for Arab tourist whose car caught fire

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Locals in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province collected six million Iraqi dinars (approximately $4,000) to help an Arab tourist whose car caught fire.

The tourist was visiting the region from Iraq’s neighboring Nineveh province when his car caught fire while he was on Duhok’s Barzan Street, causing severe damage.

Kurdistan 24 correspondent Masoud Mohammed reported that passers-by responded by collecting and donating more than 6 million dinars to help the driver.

That spontaneous act of generosity to help the visiting tourist was not the first of its kind in Duhok. Locals have previously collected and donated significant sums of money to help drivers whose cars similarly caught fire in the past. Similar incidents in Erbil and Sulaimani provinces have also resulted in generous donations by locals, a testament to the Kurdistan Region’s highly reputed hospitality to visitors.

Such fire incidents, usually caused by faulty wires in vehicles or poor maintenance, occur throughout the year in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. However, they are more frequent in the summer season.