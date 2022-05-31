PM Barzani holds special meeting to discuss building 20,000 housing units

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani chaired a special meeting to discuss the construction of 20,000 housing units he ordered built for lower-income people in the provinces and independent administration of the Kurdistan Region.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to begin the procedures for building these units as soon as possible. He stressed that the units need to be low-cost but built for long-term use.

The meeting also discussed the completion of 9,000 housing units which have been under construction for years but remain incomplete. Prime Minister Barzani ordered the relevant authorities to follow up on the matter and complete that project as soon as possible.

On May 10, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced its plan to build 20,000 housing units for low-income families.

Since its entered office in July 2019, the KRG’s ninth cabinet has initiated several major construction projects in partnership with the private sector.