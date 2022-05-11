KRG to build 20k housing units for low-income earners in partnership with private sector

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Tuesday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced its plan to build 20,000 housing units for families with low income and housing issues.

Next week, the government will prepare the proposals for private investors, Mohammad Shukri, the head of the Region’s Investment Board, told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday.

The housing units, planned as apartments, will be built across the Kurdistan Region’s four provinces, taking into account each area’s population and needs, according to the official.

The officials have not yet developed a complete plan detailing the necessary conditions families need to fulfill in order to qualify for the housing project.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani approved the plan and stated that he would personally supervise the project, Shukri said.

Low-income earners and tenants will pay for the housing units in “reasonable, long-term installments,” the official said.

The design phase of the construction project has not taken place yet. The government will fully support investors in the construction phase as well as with acquiring the required paperwork, the investment official added.

Since its term began in July 2019, the KRG’s current cabinet has set in motion several major construction projects in partnership with the private sector, government officials have declared.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Barzani said that the project will not be “the last one,” as his government will continue with similar projects in the future.