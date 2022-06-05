Politics

PM Barzani and Romanian Ambassador discuss expanding opportunities in all fields

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the new Romanian ambassador to Iraq during a meeting in Erbil. (Photo: Prime Minister's Media Office
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the new Ambassador of Romania to Iraq, Radu-Octavian Dobre, in Erbil on Sunday.

The prime minister congratulated the Romanian ambassador on his new position and wished him success in his posting, especially in strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and Romania.

The Romanian ambassador expressed his country's readiness to develop relations and expand opportunities for cooperation with the Kurdistan Region in all fields.

