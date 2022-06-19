Iraqi delegation discusses Peshmerga-Iraqi army coordination with Kurdistan Region top officials

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Senior officials from the Kurdistan Region received a high-ranking Iraqi military delegation on Sunday, headed by Lieutenant-General Abd Al Amir Rashid Yarallah, Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army.

The delegation included commanders of ground and air forces, border guards, federal police, intelligence, military intelligence, and joint operations.

According to Barzani headquarters, Masoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), discussed the latest changes in the war against terrorism, cooperation with the coalition forces, and security and stability in the disputed areas with the delegation.

Both sides emphasized the need for further cooperation and coordination between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army.

The delegation also met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and congratulated the government on the recent changes in the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs. They wished success to all the leaders and officers in the ministry.

According to an official statement, the delegation stressed that its visit comes as "part of the cooperation and coordination program between the army and the Peshmerga." The delegation expressed its readiness to "further consolidate and develop relations between the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, and the relevant authorities in the Kurdistan Region."

Nechirvan Barzani praised the Iraqi delegation, saying that the visit is received as a message of support, and that he hopes they view the Peshmerga "as a partner and part of the Iraqi defense system,” working to achieve “the same goal of protecting the country’s security and stability."

During the meeting, both sides also discussed the threats and movements of ISIS, especially in geographically challenging areas and places close to the border with Syria.